Iran says instead of blaming it for the regional situation, the west must acknowledge Israel’s responsibility in regional unrest, the occupation and crimes against the Palestinians, and act against it.

The second round of indirect Iran-US talks will again be held in Muscat, Oman on April 19, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Monday, April 14. The confirmation put speculations about the venue of the talks to rest.

Earlier, several news outlets had reported that the next round of talks would be held in Rome, Italy with Oman remaining as mediator. However, Esmaeil Baghaei, Spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs made it clear that the present arrangements will continue for the next round of talks, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

“I explained about the location of the negotiations, which has perhaps been discussed too much. I repeat that the form and method of conducting the negotiations have not changed, and these negotiations will continue to be prepared by the government of Oman,” Baghaei was quoted saying by Press TV.

Constructive first round of talks

The first round of indirect talks between Iran and the US were held in Muscat, Oman on April 12. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi led the Iranian delegation. The US delegation was led by Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East.

Badr al-Busaidi, Oman’s foreign minister acted as the go-between, shuttling between the two delegations and exchanging messages. The Heads of both delegations also met briefly at the end of the talks. The meeting was described as a “courtesy call” by the Iranian foreign minister.

Both sides claimed that the first round of talks were constructive, expressing hope the next round may bring greater results.

“Constructive and promising round of indirect talks” with the US, tweeted Araghchi after the conclusion of deliberations on April 12.

Iran also claimed that during the talks both sides agreed to a general framework on the future talks.

“I think our position begins with dismantlement of your program. That is our position today. Witkoff was quoted saying by the AP. However, “that does not mean, by the way, that at the margin we’re not going to find other ways to find compromise between the two countries,” he asserted.

Talks will continue

During the second round of talks both the countries may discuss a mutually acceptable “framework of an agreement” IRNA quoted Araghchi saying.

Araghchi, however, also acknowledged that the talks will not be easy in the next round and it will require determination to reach any understanding.

Iran reiterated on Monday that the main objective of talks is the removal of unlawful US sanctions.

Meanwhile, Iran also reiterated its position that “as long as the language of sanctions, pressure, threats and intimidation continues, direct negotiations will not take place.”

Responding to the questions about the talks, Trump had claimed on Saturday that they were going fine. “I think they are tapping us along,” he again said on Monday. However, he also reiterated his threat that Iran cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons, calling the country “radicalized.”

Iran has repeatedly denied it wants to develop nuclear weapons claiming its nuclear program is peaceful. Its nuclear program has constantly been under the surveillance of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Iran has kept its cooperation with IAEA despite scaling down its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) since the US’ unilateral withdrawal in 2018 and imposition of unilateral sanctions.

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi is expected to visit Iran this week before the second rounds of talks.

Baghaei also confirmed that Araghchi will visit Russia later this week to discuss the developments in the talks.

Iran has been closely coordinating all the developments in the talks with Russia and China, two of the signatories of the JCPOA or the Iran nuclear deal. It has claimed the discussions are ways to devise a common strategy on the issue.

Israel is the real threat to the region

Commenting on the significance of the talks for regional peace and stability, as has been claimed by the Americans, Baghaei reiterated on Monday that it is not Iran which has caused unrest in the region and even if the talks succeed it may not bring real peace in the region.

The real insecurity and unrest in the region “stems from a deeply destructive country actor called Israel” Baghaei said during the press conference on Monday.

He accused the West of refusing to acknowledge the fact that Israel, an apartheid state, is committing a genocide of the Palestinians while occupying territories of two of its sovereign neighbors. Instead of acknowledging these facts about Israel and holding it accountable for its crimes, the West has placed the blame on Iran, Baghaei stated.