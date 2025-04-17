Trump’s immigration authorities arrest US citizen

ICE agents arrested Juan Carlos Lopez Gomez, a US-born citizen, for entering the state of Florida as an “unauthorized alien” despite evidence

April 17, 2025 by Peoples Dispatch
Photo: Jacob Hill

On Wednesday, April 16, Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) agents detained US-born citizen Juan Carlos Lopez Gomez, for entering the state of Florida as an “unauthorized alien”. At a court hearing in Leon County in Florida, his mother and an advocate presented evidence of his citizenship, including his birth certificate, proving his birth in the US, and his Social Security card. The judge claimed she had no authority to release Gomez, leaving him in ICE custody for 48 hours. The story was broken by Florida journalist Jackie Llanos. 

This marks the first time US citizen is detained by Trump’s immigration agents, a move feared by many immigration advocates and activists who have raised concerns regarding Trump’s escalating mass deportation operation as well as his comments to El Salvadorean President Nayib Bukele proposing sending “homegrowns” to the horrific CECOT prison.

“The homegrowns are next, the homegrowns. You’ve got to build about five more places,” Trump said to Bukele when the Salvadoran president visited the Oval Office on Monday.


