The international movement for an arms embargo against Israel grows as protests in Morocco successfully delayed the docking of Nexoe Maersk

Over 1,000 protesters took to the streets of Tangier, Morocco, on April 20, protesting the docking of the ship Nexoe Maersk in the Moroccan port city. This comes the same week that the same ship was delayed at the port of Casablanca for 39 hours due to similar protests. This comes after Moroccan dockworkers issued a call to action to boycott the Nexoe Maersk ship, following reports that the vessel would be carrying military equipment to Israel.

Protests erupted in Morocco to prevent the docking of ships supplying weapons to Israel. Clashes with police erupted after demonstrations in Tangier aimed at preventing the arrival of two cargo ships owned by MAERSK. The company is among the targets of a global boycott campaign… pic.twitter.com/jDI7hnqdNh — red. (@redstreamnet) April 21, 2025

Today, protests erupted in Casablanca and Tangier to prevent the docking of 2 Maersk ships, the NEXOE MAERSK and MAERSK DETROIT, from docking at their destined ports.

As protestors in Casablanca continue to deny the NEXOE MAERSK for nearly 40 hours, the protests in Tangier were… pic.twitter.com/FRRt0comRb — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) April 20, 2025

Demonstrators in Tangier chanted slogans such as “No genocidal weapons in Moroccan waters” and “the people want the ship banned.”

Across the world, organizations in solidarity with Palestine have called for a boycott of Danish shipping giant Maersk for its role in bringing weapons to Israeli forces carrying out genocide in Gaza. The campaign “Mask Off Maersk,” launched last year by the Palestinian Youth Movement, has brought international attention to this issue.

“These stops in Morocco are just 2 of many that the NEXOE MAERSK is making on its route to the Nevatim Air Base in Haifa, where it will deliver parts for the F-35 jet used to slaughter the people of Gaza,” wrote the Palestinian Youth Movement and Mask off Maersk in a joint statement. “At every stop the NEXOE MAERSK makes, it has been met by protests all over the world, causing delays in the shipments arrival to Israel.”

“The people have made one thing apparent: if Maersk won’t heed the calls of the people, we will take matters into our own hands,” the statement read. “So long as the people of Gaza continue to endure genocide and are subjected to occupation, we will enact a people’s arms embargo.”