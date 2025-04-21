Palestine solidarity protests in Morocco delay Maersk ship

The international movement for an arms embargo against Israel grows as protests in Morocco successfully delayed the docking of Nexoe Maersk

April 21, 2025 by Peoples Dispatch
Moroccans protest docking of Nexoe Maersk ship (Photo via Eye on Palestine/X)

Over 1,000 protesters took to the streets of Tangier, Morocco, on April 20, protesting the docking of the ship Nexoe Maersk in the Moroccan port city. This comes the same week that the same ship was delayed at the port of Casablanca for 39 hours due to similar protests. This comes after Moroccan dockworkers issued a call to action to boycott the Nexoe Maersk ship, following reports that the vessel would be carrying military equipment to Israel.

Demonstrators in Tangier chanted slogans such as “No genocidal weapons in Moroccan waters” and “the people want the ship banned.”

Across the world, organizations in solidarity with Palestine have called for a boycott of Danish shipping giant Maersk for its role in bringing weapons to Israeli forces carrying out genocide in Gaza. The campaign “Mask Off Maersk,” launched last year by the Palestinian Youth Movement, has brought international attention to this issue. 

“These stops in Morocco are just 2 of many that the NEXOE MAERSK is making on its route to the Nevatim Air Base in Haifa, where it will deliver parts for the F-35 jet used to slaughter the people of Gaza,” wrote the Palestinian Youth Movement and Mask off Maersk in a joint statement. “At every stop the NEXOE MAERSK makes, it has been met by protests all over the world, causing delays in the shipments arrival to Israel.”

“The people have made one thing apparent: if Maersk won’t heed the calls of the people, we will take matters into our own hands,” the statement read. “So long as the people of Gaza continue to endure genocide and are subjected to occupation, we will enact a people’s arms embargo.”


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
