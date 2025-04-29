Israel has killed at least 150 people across Lebanon in thousands of violations of its ceasefire deal with Hezbollah.

Israeli warplanes struck a residential building in the Southern Suburb (Dahiyeh) in the Lebanese capital Beirut once again on Sunday, April 27, with no casualties reported yet.

According to media reports, Israel issued evacuation orders before it launched the aggression, claiming that the targeted building was used by Hezbollah to store “precision-guided missiles.”

The assault marks the third attack on the neighborhood since the ceasefire deal with Hezbollah began in November 2024. Hundreds of airstrikes have been carried out by Israel in other areas across Lebanon during the ceasefire period.

Aoun calls on ceasefire guarantors to oblige Israel to halt its assaults

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denounced the aggression on Dahiyeh, urging France and the United States, who are the main guarantors of the ceasefire deal, to oblige Israel to halt its assaults against his country.

Aoun accused Israel of undermining stability in Lebanon, escalating tensions, and therefore posing “real dangers to the security” of the region.

“Ending Israeli aggression is a non-negotiable priority”

For his part, Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem emphasized in a televised speech on Monday, April 28, that “Lebanon’s foremost priority must be ending Israeli aggression, securing a full withdrawal from southern Lebanon, and releasing Lebanese detainees in Israeli prisons.”

“No priority supersedes this,” he added. “As long as Lebanon remains under threat and Israeli occupation forces occupy its land, genuine state-building is impossible. Pressures will persist day and night,” the Lebanese resistance leader asserted.

150 killed in Lebanon since the ceasefire began

As per recent official Lebanese statistics, at least 150 people have been killed as a result of 3,038 violations committed by Israel across Lebanon since the ceasefire took effect.