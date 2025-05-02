Over the last few years, Israel has intensified its crackdown on Palestinian journalists, even before it started its genocidal aggression on Gaza.

While the world is preparing to commemorate Press Freedom Day on May 3, Israel continues to systematically target Palestinian journalists in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza strip.

According to recent figures, at least 211 Palestinian journalists have been killed by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) in Gaza, since Israel launched its genocidal aggression on the war-torn enclave in October, 2023.

Since then, journalists in the occupied West Bank have also been subjected to arrest campaigns and assaults. In a report published on Wednesday, April 30, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said that 80 Palestinian journalists were arrested by the IOF in the occupied West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza, since October, 2023.

Meanwhile, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reported on March 20, 2025, that in addition to the arrest campaigns in the West Bank, the IOF shot at journalists and restricted their movement.

Veteran Palestinian journalist Ali al-Samoudi arrested in Jenin

On Tuesday, April 29, the IOF arrested veteran Palestinian journalist Ali al-Samoudi (58) in an overnight raid on the northern West Bank city of Jenin. Al-Samoudi works as a correspondent for Al-Quds newspaper and previously worked for international media outlets including CNN and Al Jazeera.

The IOF accused the Palestinian journalist of having ties with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement and transferring funds to it, without providing evidence. However, Al-Samoudi’s family denied the accusations.

It is worth noting that Al-Samoudi was injured in the same IOF’s gunfire that killed Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May 2022, while they were both covering an Israeli raid on Jenin refugee camp. He was also reportedly detained by the IOF multiple times in the vicinity of the camp.

Palestine becomes world’s most dangerous place for journalists

On the eve of Arab Media Day back on April 21, the Palestinian National Council called for the protection of journalists in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza strip.

“Palestinian journalists have become the direct targets of the warplanes and missiles, in a flagrant violation of all humanitarian laws,” the council said in a statement.

“These crimes are being committed amid suspicious international silence and in flagrant defiance of international resolutions, notably the 4th Geneva Convention of 1949, which stipulates the protection of civilians, including journalists, during wars,” the council asserted.

The outcry came a couple of weeks before the RSF published World Press Freedom Index 2025 on Friday, May 2, in which it indicated that Palestine has become the world’s most dangerous state for journalists amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza.