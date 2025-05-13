Hamas said that it released Alexander as a goodwill gesture to revive the ceasefire talks, however, Netanyahu vowed to continue negotiations “under fire”.

Hamas released US-Israeli soldier, Edan Alexander, on Monday, May 12, after direct talks with the Trump administration that excluded Israel. It is believed that Alexander is the last living captive with US nationality in the Gaza strip.

The Palestinian resistance movement said that it released Alexander, as a goodwill gesture to revive the ceasefire negotiations in order to end Israel’s 19-month genocidal aggression and 71-day blockade on humanitarian aid in war-torn Gaza.

Alexander, who was held in Hamas’s captivity in Gaza since October 2023, had been at the center of negotiations in recent months, after the movement released a video in November 2024, in which the captive urged US President Donald Trump to secure his release.

Reproaching Netanyahu for his indifference about releasing him and other Israeli captives, Alexander said in the video: “The Prime Minister is supposed to protect his citizens and his soldiers and you neglected us.”

In late March, 2025, Hamas accepted an Egyptian proposal to resume the truce in Gaza, which stipulated the release of Alexander among other terms. Nevertheless, the Israeli government rejected the proposal, clarifying that its decision was made after “consultations and full coordination with the United States.”

On April 12, Al-Qassam released another video of Alexander, in which he accused the Israeli people, the Israeli government, the US administration, and the Israeli army of deceiving him.

“I am collapsing because of this disgusting world and the disgusting Israeli government. Everyday, I see that Netanyahu controls the country like a dictator. I am collapsing physically and mentally,” Alexander said desperately.

“Three weeks ago, I heard that Hamas was ready to release me. However, you refused and left me here!” the captive added, addressing Netanyahu.

A couple of days after the video was released, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas announced that it had lost contact with Alexander’s captors following an Israeli airstrike on their location.

No news was circulated about Alexander until Hamas and the US announced on Sunday May 11 that they reached an agreement to have him released.

Releasing Alexander “for free” would go a long way with Trump: Axios says

Axios reported on Sunday that the release of Alexander was “a result of secret backchannel talks between White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Hamas chief negotiator Khalil al-Haia,” clarifying that they were handled through a mediator.

The American news website said that the timing of the move matters, as it came ahead of Trump’s trip to the West Asia region this week, indicating that the US made it clear that releasing Alexander “for free” would go a long way with Trump, especially as it took place prior to his arrival in the region.

Axios also pointed out that Alexander’s release will hopefully help “break the logjam in negotiations for a broader deal to end the war in Gaza.”

Netanyahu vows to continue the war in Gaza despite Hamas’s goodwill gesture

Defying the deal, in which Israel was reportedly not involved and learned about via the espionage of its intelligence service, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu reaffirmed that the Gaza ceasefire and captives-for-prisoners swap deal with Hamas would continue “under fire”.

“Israel has not made any concessions in exchange for this step and has not agreed to a ceasefire or the release of Palestinian prisoners,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement, adding that “what has been agreed upon is limited to the creation of a safe corridor allowing for the release of Edan.”

US deal grants legitimacy to Hamas, sidelines Netanyahu’s government: Israeli media

While analysts suggest that the deal exposes Netanyahu’s failure to return the Israeli captives from Gaza after an endless and pointless war, the Israeli premier claimed that the release of Alexander was a result of “Israel’s offensive policy, backed directly by President Donald Trump and sustained military pressure on Hamas.”

According to Israeli journalist Ron Ben-Yishai, the exclusion of Israel from the deal, reflects “US lack of trust” in Netanyahu, and gives Hamas both “legitimacy and greater leverage to manipulate Washington, even at Israel’s expense.”

The deal did not only marginalize Netanyahu’s administration, but it also aroused wide indignation among Israelis, particularly the families of Israeli captives in Gaza, who took to the streets on Monday voicing their anger at the head of their government.

For these families, what Trump did to release Alexander as a US citizen, proves that Netanyahu does not care about the destiny of Israeli citizens held in captivity.

“Netanyahu, I won’t let you kill my son. The people of Israel will not let you kill our loved ones. The people of Israel will not forgive you for these crimes of abandonment,” Einav Zanguaker, mother of Israeli captive Matan Zangauker warned.

Moreover, Israeli media reported that Alexander rebuffed a personal meeting with Netanyahu upon his arrival to Israel, while a photo showed him holding a sign, which says: “Thank you President Trump.”