Trade union leaders denounce the recent war frenzy whipped up by the ultra-right-wing government in the country, calling it a diversionary tactic. They declared their support for peace in the region.

Central Trade Unions (CTU), a joint platform of all major trade union federations in India organized nationwide protests on Tuesday, May 20, demanding the repeal of new anti-labor codes enacted by the country’s ultra-right-wing government recently and calling for peace in the region.

Large-scale protests were organized in all the state capitals across the country, alongside mobilizations and meetings at numerous factory gates and at all the trade union district headquarters. The central protest was held in New Delhi and national leaders of the trade union movement in the country addressed the massive crowd.

The protests were part of an earlier call for a national strike which was postponed for July 9. The decision to postpone the national strike was taken following a review of the prevailing situation in the country in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, a CTU statement said.

India dubbed its military strikes inside neighboring Pakistan on May 7, “Operation Sindoor”. It claimed the strikes targeted “terrorist bases” in Pakistan responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam attacks in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. Pakistan retaliated to the May 7 strikes which pushed the region close to a full-fledged war between the two nuclear powers. Though a ceasefire was reached May 10, both governments continue to whip up the war frenzy inside their countries.

“Peace is a working class priority”

Speakers at the May 20 rallies opposed the possibility of war between India and Pakistan. Speakers insisted that workers in India are not in favor of war and want peace.

Accusing the central government of using the war-like situation to suppress the growing assertions of the working classes, Rajiv Dimri, general secretary of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), called for immediate de-escalation of tensions (which continue to rise despite the ceasefire) and the restoration of normalcy. He accused the Narendra Modi government of using the situation to avoid accountability for its failures on multiple fronts, including the defense of the country.

Reacting to the situation, Tapan Sen, general secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), claimed the situation of escalating tensions in the country facilitates the loot and exploitation by the capitalist class. This is at a time when the rest of the country, and particularly the working classes, are forced to live in fear of not meeting their basic needs. This makes peace a working class priority, Sen underlined.

Four labor codes must go

Claiming that the four labor codes enacted by the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government are pro-corporate and completely against the interests of the workers, the protesters called for their immediate withdrawal.

The four labor codes were enacted in 2020, in the midst of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, by the Modi government in a purported attempt to attract more investment. It claimed the codes would simplify the complex set of laws related to labor. However, the trade unions have opposed the new codes, claiming they eradicate their basic rights, such as the right to collective bargaining, and make workers completely vulnerable and dispensable in the hands of the capitalists.

The speakers in the demonstration claimed that the new codes further promote the informalization and contractualization of labor to deprive the workers of their basic rights and push for 12-hour workdays instead of the eight-hour norm that has existed for decades.

Due to the pressure from trade unions, the Modi government has failed to implement the laws so far. However, the government is trying to implement them surreptitiously, speakers in Tuesday’s protests claimed.

All sectors unite in historic July 9 strike

Calling for the working classes to defy the religious, sectarian, and regional divisions promoted by the ultra-right government in the country and unite for their common welfare, Sen claimed that in the absence of such unity the ruling classes would be successful in their anti-worker moves.

Sen hoped that the July 9 strike would be unique in the country’s history as it would be the first time that workers of all sectors of all kinds, both informal and formal, would participate in it.

Major farmers and peasant unions have also extended their support for the strike on July 9.