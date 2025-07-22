Abahlali baseMjondolo led a demonstration on July 17, 2025, to defend the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI) from intimidation by the anti-migrant group Operation Dudula and stand against its xenophobic agenda.

Abahlali baseMjondolo (AbM), South Africa’s largest grassroots movement of shack dwellers, led a powerful demonstration last week in solidarity with the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI), following an aggressive march by the far-right, anti-migrant group Operation Dudula on the legal aid group’s Braamfontein offices.

Operation Dudula’s violent march to SERI

On July 17, Operation Dudula and its affiliates marched to the offices of SERI, the South African Human Rights Commission, and the Helen Suzman Foundation, purportedly to deliver memorandums. While SERI had formally acknowledged the notice of the march and had agreed to receive the memorandum, respecting the constitutional right to protest, the march descended into chaos.

Instead of handing over their memorandum, members of Operation Dudula allegedly tried to storm the building, issued threats, pepper-sprayed an individual, and threw stones and bottles, forcing police to intervene. SERI, together with Abahlali baseMjondolo and other civil society organizations, had gathered peacefully to accept the memorandum and stand against xenophobia.

SERI’s response: upholding constitutional rights

In a statement, SERI highlighted the irony of the situation:

“Operation Dudula’s march unintentionally demonstrated resistance to xenophobia and intimidation,” SERI said, reiterating its stance against the unlawful and violent conduct by Operation Dudula members.

SERI also referenced the ongoing case Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia and Others v Operation Dudula and Others, where civil society groups, including AbM, have challenged Operation Dudula’s actions and rhetoric in court. Judgment is still pending in the landmark case, which seeks to hold Operation Dudula accountable for harassment, unlawful evictions, and discrimination against migrants.

Abahlali’s stand: defending dignity and justice

Standing in solidarity with SERI were Abahlali baseMjondolo, alongside other organizations. They maintained a disciplined and peaceful presence, determined to oppose the wave of xenophobic rhetoric and violence associated with Operation Dudula. Abahlali baseMjondolo also released a statement condemning Operation Dudula’s actions and reaffirming its principles of dignity, solidarity, and justice.

“Right-wing forces around the world are scapegoating migrants for the devastation caused by capitalism and corruption. We reject this,” the movement declared, standing in defense of all people oppressed by poverty and inequality, regardless of nationality.

AbM traced its stance back to 2008 when xenophobic violence erupted in South Africa, recalling its unwavering position against attacks on migrants. The movement criticized Operation Dudula for its recent actions, including blockading hospitals and denying migrants access to healthcare – branding such acts cowardly, cruel, and a political miseducation of the public.

“We cannot allow the vandalization of the humanity of others, nor our own humanity to be disgraced,” AbM said, saying that anger must be directed at systemic failures, the state, the government, the ANC, and the capitalist system and not at vulnerable migrants.

The organization also revealed that it had sought dialogue with Operation Dudula, offering to discuss the real causes of the country’s socio-economic crisis. The offer was rejected.

Both SERI and Abahlali have vowed to continue defending human rights and promoting unity among the oppressed. They warned against political forces that seek to divide the poor and working class by fostering xenophobia and violence.

Death threats and online intimidation

However, in the aftermath of the protest, Abahlali members became targets of a coordinated online intimidation campaign, including explicit death threats circulated on social media platforms. Among the threats cited were calls for the assassination of Abahlali members and the use of necklacing, a brutal method of vigilante violence.

Abahlali has vowed not to be cowed by such threats, warning that they will defend themselves if necessary and calling for those responsible to be held accountable.

“We know that fascist politics thrive on fear and division. Only the organized collective power of decent people will stop their reign of terror.”

The movement also highlighted the far-right political parties in parliament that are actively trying to build more support via xenophobia, warning that if left unopposed there is a risk of fascist politics becoming stronger.