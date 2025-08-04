The move is seen as a pragmatic approach by Syria’s new rulers, who may not be limiting their foreign policy to the US-led Western bloc, despite Moscow’s support for Assad’s government during the Syrian civil war.

An official delegation of Syria’s interim government visited the Russian capital, Moscow, on Thursday, July 31, to hold high-level discussions for building potential bilateral relations between the governments of the two countries in various fields.

Syria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad al-Shaibani confirmed in a speech that the Syrian officials convened with senior Russian counterparts, including President Vladimir Putin, during the visit, which is the first of its kind since the fall of Syria’s former president Bashar Al-Assad.

Al-Shaibani expressed optimism that the meetings between the two sides will enhance bilateral relations and pave the way for future cooperation.

“Our talks today with several officials in Russia, including the head of intelligence, the minister of defense, the minister of foreign affairs, and President Vladimir Putin, were very good, and there is a common desire between Syria and Russia to open new relations, turn the page on the past, and transform the historical relationship between the Syrian and Russian peoples into common interests,” the Syrian minister said.

“We in modern Syria want to benefit from all countries in the region and the world, both traditional and new partners. As you know, Syria has emerged from a 14-year war that left a very heavy legacy for the new government. Half of the Syrian people are displaced or refugees, and four million homes have been destroyed, in addition to economic sanctions,” he added.

Al-Shaibani pointed out that the rapprochement with the Kremlin is part of the Syrian government’s efforts “to achieve balance in political relations in the Arab world, regional countries, and the international community”.

He also asserted that the new Syria under the administration of Ahmad Al-Sharaa has worked on “filling the political and civilian vacuum” and even that related to services, and that it was able to face all the challenges, which aimed to “spread chaos in the region”.

However, the Syrian official noted that there will be further challenges ahead for the new government, which entails Russia’s support for Syria.

“We are in a phase that is full of challenges, however, there are still significant opportunities for a strong and unified Syria. We are looking forward to having Russia by our side on this path,” Al-Shaibani emphasized.