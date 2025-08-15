London-based university SOAS expelled a student for her pro-Palestine activism. The school known for being a hub of radical and post-colonial activism and thinking expelled Haya Adam, of SOAS’ Palestine Society on August 7. Adam spoke with Vijay Prashad of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research about her expulsion and the hypocrisy of the institution that teaches one set of values while practicing another. Adam also reflects on the paths forward in her struggle and the struggle for the liberation of Palestine.