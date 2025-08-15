SOAS student expelled for Palestine activism calls out university’s moral collapse

Haya Adam, President of the Palestine Society at the School of Oriental and Africa Studies (SOAS) talks about her expulsion from SOAS over pro-Palestine activism.

August 15, 2025 by Peoples Dispatch

London-based university SOAS expelled a student for her pro-Palestine activism. The school known for being a hub of radical and post-colonial activism and thinking expelled Haya Adam, of SOAS’ Palestine Society on August 7. Adam spoke with Vijay Prashad of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research about her expulsion and the hypocrisy of the institution that teaches one set of values while practicing another. Adam also reflects on the paths forward in her struggle and the struggle for the liberation of Palestine.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
