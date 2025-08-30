The youth wing of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) carried out “Basic Revolutionary Resistance Training” over the past week in the Venezuelan state La Guaira. On the evening of August 28, the youth participated in a 10 kilometer night march led by Secretary General of PSUV, Diosdado Cabello. The training took place amid rising tensions between Washington and Caracas. The situation flared up when the administration of US … Read more…

The youth wing of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) carried out “Basic Revolutionary Resistance Training” over the past week in the Venezuelan state La Guaira. On the evening of August 28, the youth participated in a 10 kilometer night march led by Secretary General of PSUV, Diosdado Cabello.

The training took place amid rising tensions between Washington and Caracas. The situation flared up when the administration of US President Donald Trump reiterated accusations that the Venezuelan government plays a major role in drug trafficking, increasing the bounty on the head of President Nicolás Maduro, and at the same time deploying troops to the Caribbean to support the US “war on drugs”.

“The socialist youth, with its morale and rebelliousness, is ready for the defense of the Homeland and the construction of the future,” said Cabello who also serves in the administration of the Bolivarian Republic.

The Chavista leader expressed that these trainings seek to build a combative youth in view of recent events that increased pressures on the South American country: “Chávez dreamed it and we are making it a reality, a combatant corps of the youth of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.”

The activities are taking place after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, called on all branches of the Armed Forces, including the militia, and the PSUV to be on high alert and prepared for a potential US attack.

Meanwhile, the military enlistment days organized by Chavismo continue to advance throughout Venezuela. According to Venezuelan authorities, “thousands of people have responded to the government’s call to join the ranks of the national defense.”

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said in this regard: ‘’The workers are highly conscious of what it means to defend our homeland; today we heed the call of President Nicolás Maduro to defend our nation…We are ready to defend the social happiness of our people, to defend the future, to defend Venezuela’s right to exploit and develop its productive capacities.”

The United States continues to reinforce military and diplomatic positions.

On August 14, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the deployment of several military vessels in the southern Caribbean Sea after declaring that Maduro is the alleged leader of the so-called Cartel de los Soles.

This organization has already been designated as a terrorist organization by Washington, which many analysts have seen as a tactic to attack Venezuela and thus overthrow the Chavista government.

In addition, several US allies in South America, Ecuador, Paraguay and Argentina, have also declared the Cartel de los Soles as an international terrorist organization, which can be interpreted as a form of alignment behind Washington’s geopolitical pretensions.

However, other countries in the region such as Colombia and Mexico, led by progressive presidents Gustavo Petro and Claudia Sheinbaum respectively, have expressed that they will not support a military intervention on Latin American soil as they consider that it goes against the principle of non-intervention that characterizes the foreign policy of several countries in the region.

“We will never be in favor of intervention by a foreign country.” 🇲🇽In her daily morning press conference, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to a question by a journalist about a possible US military intervention in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/XJ3DUJCmJF — Peoples Dispatch (@peoplesdispatch) August 27, 2025

Washington continues to reinforce its military positions in the Caribbean, specifically in Curacao and Guyana, countries that have granted permission to the US military to dock in their coasts.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has begun a tour of Latin America and the Caribbean to seek greater support for the Trump administration’s position on Venezuela and to rally more support for his regional strategy. Mexico and Ecuador will be part of Rubio’s tour.