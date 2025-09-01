While Argentine President Milei continues to profess support to Israel, among the people of Argentina, solidarity with Palestine is growing stronger every single day, with mass marches and participants in the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina on August 30, to reject Israel’s genocide and starvation of the people of Gaza and to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people. The demonstration, organized by the Argentine Committee for Solidarity with the Palestinian People, was attended by social organizations, political parties, and human rights groups. The demonstrators marched from the National Congress to Plaza de Mayo. Smaller demonstrations were also held in cities across the country.

The slogan of the march was “Stop Genocide.” The protesters demanded, on the one hand, the severing of diplomatic relations between Argentina and Israel and, on the other, the cancellation of the announced (but not yet confirmed) visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the South American country.

In this regard, journalist Aien Nesci wrote in X: “More and more Argentines are coming together in defense of the Palestinian people, against the genocide that the State of Israel is perpetrating on Gaza, in repudiation of Benjamin Netanyahu’s possible visit to the country and the Zionist advance on national territory.”

Since October 2023, Israel has launched relentless bombardments against the densely populated enclave and have caused more than 63,000 confirmed deaths and 158,000 injuries in the Gaza Strip.

One person was detained during the demonstrations

Security forces repressed the demonstration with batons and rubber bullets. Additionally, one protester, Fernando Iglesias, son of Carmen Román (who disappeared during the last military dictatorship), was detained by Argentine police during the scuffles. Iglesias was released as the prosecutor found no grounds for ordering his detention.

Myriam Bregman, a prominent leader in Argentina from the Left Front, condemned the repression on the march and demanded the immediate release of Iglesias. Her post was re-shared by Argentine journalist Eduardo Feinmann who wrote “A pro-terrorist march for Hamas”, to which Bregman responded, “You justify the fact that [Israel] bombs hospitals and uses hunger as a weapon of war against children. You’re messed up.”

Far-right Argentine President Javier Milei has stood out in the region for his deep and unwavering support for Israel and its controversial Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Milei himself has visited Israel twice since the state began its genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza. Yet, more and more the people of Argentina have stood up to reject his stance.

Argentines set sail for Gaza in Global Sumud Flotilla

The solidarity with the Palestinian people shown by thousands of Argentine citizens has transcended the borders of the Rio de la Plata.

On August 31, the Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from the coast of Barcelona, Spain, bound for Gaza in order to break the blockade that Israel has imposed on the enclave, which, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (an agency endorsed by the UN), is experiencing severe famine.

Journalists, health workers, artists, and activists have come from across the world to sail on the nearly 50 vessels that make up the fleet crossing the Mediterranean Sea, carrying humanitarian aid (water, food, and medicine).

One of them is the captain of one of the ships: 52-year-old Jorge González. González, who studied sociology at the University of Buenos Aires and has extensive experience sailing ships on the high seas, is piloting the 12-meter-long sailboat “Isabella” to Gaza.

“The truth is that with each passing day, the situation is getting better for us and worse for [the Israeli government]. It seems to me that the armor they had until a month ago has gradually cracked, broken, and solidarity with the Palestinian people has exploded everywhere,” said González.

González is not the only Argentine on the mission. Also among the crew are Argentine deputies Celeste Fierro (Socialist Workers’ Movement), Juan Carlos Giordano (Socialist Left), Carlos “Cascote” Bertola (Nuestra América Movement), along with others, who are seeking to travel nearly 1,600 miles from the Spanish coast to Gaza.

Fierro wrote on X: “Hunger cannot wait. Neither can the Palestinian cause.” For his part, Giordano said: “The international humanitarian flotilla is about to leave the Port of Barcelona for Gaza. Thousands gathered to see the flotilla off. Together with all the parliamentarians who are traveling, we are calling on the governments of the world to protect the flotilla.”

In this way, thousands upon thousands of Argentines continue to reject the actions committed by the Israeli government in the Gaza Strip, whether marching through the streets of Argentina or sailing the waters of the Mediterranean Sea.