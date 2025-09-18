The incident marks the third cross-border shooting operation carried out by Jordanian citizens in retaliation for Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

At least two Israeli men were killed in a shooting attack on Thursday, September 18, at the Israeli side of the King Hussein Bridge border crossing between Jordan and the occupied West Bank (also called the Allenby Bridge).

According to Israeli sources, the attacker was a Jordanian truck driver who got out of his vehicle during a security check then opened fire at the two Israelis before also stabbing them with a knife. The sources further claimed that the suspect was a retired Jordanian soldier.

Palestine News and Information Agency WAFA reported that the Israeli occupation authorities closed the border crossing after the attack, preventing Jordanian passengers from entering the occupied West Bank. The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) also intensified their presence and tightened restrictions in the vicinity of the border crossing in the occupied city of Jericho.

For its part, Jordan’s Public Security Directorate announced that passenger traffic at the Jordanian side of the border will be halted until further notice, urging passengers to follow media outlets for updates until the crossing reopens.

Meanwhile, Israel decided to suspend aid convoys heading from Jordan to the starved besieged enclave, alleging that the truck of the attacker was carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The third cross-border attack carried out by Jordanians

The incident marks the third cross-border shooting operation carried out by Jordanian citizens against Israelis, in retaliation for Israel’s ongoing genocidal aggression in the Gaza Strip.

In October 2024, Jordanian nationals Amer Qawas and Hossam Abu Ghazalah, crossed the Jordanian border into occupied Palestine near the Dead Sea and opened fire at Israeli soldiers before being killed by the IOF.

The series of cross-border attacks was initiated by Maher al-Jazi in September 2024. Al-Jazi was a retired Jordanian soldier and truck driver, who opened fire at Israeli border guards at Allenby Bridge, killing three of them before being shot dead at the site of the attack.

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates reveals the identity of the attacker

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced in a statement published on X late Thursday, that Jordanian authorities have launched an investigation into the shooting incident at the border crossing.

The ministry added that the suspected attacker was identified as Abdul Muttalib Al-Qaisi, 57, confirming that he was a Jordanian civilian, who began working three months ago as a Gaza-bound aid truck driver.