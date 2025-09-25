Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s speech called for radical and global change regarding the Palestinian genocide, US military action, and the climate crisis. The speech drew admiration from some and contempt from others.

Lee en español aquí

On September 23, Colombian President Gustavo Petro gave his address at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. But it was not just another speech. It was one of the most radical speeches given at the United Nations regarding Palestine, the actions of the Trump administration, and the climate crisis.

A radical proposal on Palestine

Petro stated that what is happening in Palestine is undoubtedly genocide.

“Humanity must stop the genocide in Gaza; it cannot allow another day of genocide, nor can it let Netanyahu and his allies in the United States and Europe get away with it.”

Following the wave of recognition of a Palestinian State by several countries, Petro went one step further: he called for the formation of an international task force to stop the genocide in Palestine: “Diplomacy has already played its part in the case of Gaza; it has failed to resolve the situation. It is not true, and I apologize to Macron, that we can insist on talking and talking when every second a missile falls and destroys the bodies of innocent babies in Palestine. Every day that passes, more children are bombed, every veto [by the Security Council] means more bombs; every veto means more deaths.”

“Genocide must be stopped with what follows diplomacy … [We must] form an armed force to defend the lives of the Palestinian people. A powerful army is needed from countries that do not accept genocide. That is why I invite the nations of the world and their peoples … Words are no longer enough: it is time for the sword, for Bolívar’s freedom or death, because they are not just going to bomb Gaza, not just the Caribbean, as they are already doing, but humanity itself, which cries out for freedom. Because Washington and NATO are killing democracy and reviving tyranny and totalitarianism on a global scale. We must raise the red and black flag of liberty or death that Bolívar raised, without forgetting the white flag that he also raised as a symbol of peace,” said the Colombian president.

The truth is that it is not surprising that Petro’s speech was focused on Gaza. Back in October 2023, Petro sent humanitarian aid to Gaza, which led to diplomatic tension with Israel, a country from which he would withdraw his ambassador for consultations. In 2024, he supported South Africa’s legal action against Israel in the International Court of Justice, which led to the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Bogotá and Tel Aviv in May 2024.

Following this, Petro’s government announced the opening of a diplomatic mission in Ramallah, headed by Jorge Iván Ospina as ambassador to Palestine. In July 2025, Bogotá promoted an agreement with 12 countries to cease the purchase of weapons from Israeli companies, review public contracts with that country, and seek those responsible for war crimes perpetrated against the Palestinian people.

However, this is the first time since the bombing of the Gaza Strip began in October 2023 that a head of state has proposed the formation of an international military force – not blue helmets – to intervene in Palestine and stop the Palestinian genocide, making this proposal one of the most radical attempts to stop the bloodshed.

Criticism of Petro caused the US delegation to leave

Another key aspect of Petro’s speech focused on criticizing the Trump administration’s actions in Colombia and the Caribbean: “They need violence to dominate Colombia and Latin America. They need to stop dialogue and impose and launch killer missiles on poor young people in the Caribbean. The anti-drug policy is not to stop cocaine from reaching the US; it is to dominate the people of the South. It is not about drugs; it is about power and domination.”

Petro added: ”The US government wants to harm thousands of peasants; [the US government] is influenced by Colombian mafia politicians. Hundreds of thousands of peasants have been massacred, just as children are being massacred in Gaza. The massacres in Colombia were carried out by politicians, senators, presidents, and ministers who were linked to and bribed by the Colombian drug mafia, allied at the same time with the extreme right in Florida, and now allied with the Trump administration.”

These statements prompted the US delegation to walk out of the UN General Assembly. In response to the speech, a spokesperson for the US State Department told El Tiempo newspaper: “The actions of our delegation on Tuesday speak for themselves.

But Petro did not stop there. Before the delegates of the countries, he requested that if the crew members of the boats that the United States has been destroying in the Caribbean Sea, and who were allegedly carrying drugs, were Colombian, a criminal investigation should be opened against Donald Trump and other US government officials. “Criminal proceedings should be opened against those officials who are from the United States, even if it includes the highest-ranking official who gave the order: President Trump,” said the Colombian president.

A global revolution to overcome the climate crisis

Another issue Petro addressed was climate change. He said that the world has 10 years to make urgent changes before it reaches a point of no return. He proposed an energy transformation based on renewable energies to abandon fossil fuels. In this regard, he stated that Latin America and Africa have a fundamental role to play in sustaining this change, and that the United States and Europe could benefit from this change for their own survival.

In addition, he advocated for a planned economy, as opposed to an economy based on market anarchy: “Capital or life … What is needed to successfully overcome the climate crisis is a revolution of the people. It is a revolution of civilizations that must dialogue with each other, even more so than states. It is a revolution of humanity to continue living on this planet.”