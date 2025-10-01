The Global Sumud Flotilla, with hundreds of activists and over 40 boats, is heading towards besieged Gaza to break the Israeli blockade and deliver crucial humanitarian aid despite threats of violence by Israel.

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), after sailing for weeks, is now entering the most crucial phase and nearing the besieged Gaza Strip with both apprehension and hope.

Over 500 activists from across the world are sailing on the convoy of over 40 boats, small and large, which is attempting to deliver crucial humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza facing forced starvation by the occupation. The flotilla also hopes to force the world to break its silence over the genocide committed by Israel in the territory for almost two years now.

The GSF is a collective initiative of dozens of civil society organizations from across the world, including a significant delegation of Malaysians.

The 34 Malaysian participants are organized under the banner of “Sumud Nusantara”. It is a collaborative effort of various Malaysian civil society groups such as Cinta Gaza Malaysia and MAPIM, among others. Most of the Malaysians participating in the flotilla are doctors, journalists, and activists.

Throughout its journey, the GSF has faced several attempts of sabotage and numerous threats and allegations spread by Israel.

Israel has allegedly carried out drone attacks on the flotilla on multiple occasions, first in Tunisian waters, damaging one of the vessels, and later near Greece, after declaring it the “Hamas Flotilla”.

The Israeli attacks have led to the withdrawal of some of the vessels and the rearrangement of the mission. Nevertheless, the flotilla has been moving ahead with determination.

The Malaysians have faced similar threats and allegations as the rest of the participants of the GSF, belonging to over 40 countries from across the world.

Though not confirmed, activists have claimed that one of the vessels carrying Malaysian volunteers was also attacked by an unknown drone last week. Though It did not cause any casualties, the Turkish navy reportedly evacuated some of the activists affected.

Once the ships in the Flotilla enter the so-called “Yellow Zone” the risk of Israeli attacks and seizure will increase, as happened during previous attempts by the Handala Flotilla and others to breach the blockade and deliver aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Cinta Gaza Malaysia posted on its X page that the flotilla has already noted increased drone activities in its airspace after entering the “Yellow Zone.” Al-Jazeera also reported activists claiming a cyberattack on their communication channels by the Israeli navy.

Flotilla carries hope

Talking about the need for the flotilla and the risks involved, one of the members of the Malaysian contingent in the GSF, Nadir Al Nuri, from Cinta Gaza Malaysia, noted how the Sumud Flotilla has been successful in putting pressure on leaders across the globe, particularly in the Western world, to change their pro-Israeli position and acknowledge the rights of the Palestinians.

The Sumud Flotilla has made sure that no one can ignore the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza without repercussions anymore, Nuri claimed.

Since the launch of the GSF, several European countries, including Italy, have seen increased popular protests against their government’s policies and demanding stricter action towards Israel. During the recently concluded UNGA session, several European countries were even forced to recognize Palestinian statehood.

On the contrary, the Malaysian government was one of the first to openly support the flotilla. It has also been one of the rare countries to openly condemn the attacks carried out against the flotilla and demand its safe and unhindered journey, claiming it to be a “lawful and necessary” intervention.

Talking to Peoples Dispatch, Amirul Fahmi, a Malaysian activist working with Institut Kajian Dasar (IKD) claimed that Malaysians see each ship that sails towards Gaza as part of the Sumud Flotilla as a reminder to “the world that the blockade is unjust and cannot be normalized”.

Fahmi asserted that “even if stopped, the flotilla breaks the silence and strengthens the moral resistance of the Palestinian people. For that reason alone it is not only worth it – it is necessary.”

“The flotilla keeps alive the spirit of steadfastness – sumud – that Palestinians themselves embody,” Fahmi concludes.