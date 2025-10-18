On October 17, tens of thousands of Cubans took to the streets of Havana to show their support for Venezuela in the face of a potential intervention by the United States following its recent military deployment in the Caribbean Sea.

Under anti-imperialist and pro-sovereignty slogans, nearly 50,000 participants gathered in front of the statue of Simón Bolívar, the Venezuelan military leader and independence politician. The event was led by the country’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The event was also attended by Pedro Infante Aparicio, vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela and the National Assembly, who told those present that both Cuba and Venezuela are victims of the supremacism and warmongering of the White House. He added: “From this platform, we join President Nicolás Maduro in calling for an end to the xenophobic attempts to compare the dignity of Venezuelans with criminal groups, and we demand an end to the policy of terrorism against our people.”

For his part, Díaz-Canel wrote on X: “At a time when the empire and its misguided leader are approving covert CIA operations against Venezuela, we express our solidarity with that brotherly people and, especially, with its President Nicolás Maduro. Today, Cuba is more mindful than ever of the words of [José] Martí: ‘Give me Venezuela to serve, she has in me a son,’ and of Fidel [Castro]: ‘For Venezuela, we must give everything. We are confident that Venezuela and its popular, military, and police forces will once again overcome the threats and actions of the empire.”

In addition, Díaz-Canel presented a book containing more than 4 million signatures from Cubans who support the Bolivarian Revolution and condemn attempts to destabilize the government of Nicolás Maduro.

For his part, Roberto Morales Ojeda, secretary of organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, stated: “We are one soul, which does not give up. Receive these signatures as the greatest and most eloquent show of love that can be offered to a sister nation, led by constitutional President Nicolás Maduro and with an admirable military-popular fusion, which is preparing to face and defeat any aggression that may occur.”

For its part, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Cuba, Granma, wrote in an editorial: “Because the sister nation of Venezuela is not alone and because its resistance symbolizes the history of all peoples who believe in sovereignty, more than 50,000 Havana residents, representing all Cubans, gathered today in front of the statue of liberator Simón Bolívar in solidarity with that country.

Military pressure against Venezuela intensifies

Several weeks ago, the United States deployed a large number of ships and troops to the Caribbean Sea to supposedly stop drugs from entering the United States. In addition, Washington declared the Cartel of the Suns an international terrorist organization and claimed that Maduro and other senior Chavista leaders were running the cartel.

Read More: Trump chooses war over diplomacy in the Caribbean

The United States is offering a USD 50 million reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest and conviction. These accusations have been categorically denied by Venezuelan authorities, who see them as an attempt to legitimize a possible armed invasion of the South American country.

Under this premise, which many have questioned, Washington has claimed that it has sunk five small boats allegedly carrying drugs, killing 27 people on board. This type of pressure is in addition to the economic sanctions and trade blockades imposed by Washington for several years.

In addition, it was revealed a few days ago that Donald Trump had authorized secret CIA operations in Venezuela, according to the New York Times. Among the covert operations are lethal actions carried out in coordination with or independent of the US military.