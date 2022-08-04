Explained: Pelosi stirs US-China tensions with Taiwan trip

For China, reaffirming that Taiwan is not a separate country is extremely important given the historic balkanization of the nation by imperialist powers.

August 04, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Nancy Pelosi, United States Speaker of the House, departed Taiwan on August 3 after a controversial visit to Taiwan. The US has recently been intensifying its encirclement of China, and this visit has been criticized as a deliberate act of provocation intended to bait China into a response.

               

