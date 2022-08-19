The Datafolha survey points to the possibility of a Lula victory in first round, despite Bolsonaro’s growth

The Datafolha poll results released on Thursday August 18 estimate that former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Workers’ Party of Brazil has 47% of the voting intentions and remains the frontrunner in the upcoming presidential elections. The poll estimates Lula would receive 51% of the valid votes cast, which would guarantee his victory in the first round.

Sitting President Jair Bolsonaro was mentioned by 32% of those interviewed, 15 points behind Lula. In valid votes, he reaches 35%.

Ciro Gomes of the Democratic Labor Party continues in third, with 7%, followed by Simone Tebet, with 2%, and Vera Lúcia United Socialist Workers’ Party, with 1%. The other candidates did not score any points.

Null and blank votes totaled 6%, and 2% of the interviewed voters said they had not yet decided their vote.

Datafolha interviewed 5,744 voters personally and the survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-09404/2022. The margin of error is two percentage points higher or lower.

Last presidential poll by Datafolha

In the institute’s last national poll, released on July 28, Lula had 47% of voting intention. At that point, the former president was five points ahead of the sum of all his opponents, putting him in a position to win the first round.

Jair Bolsonaro had swung positively one point, reaching 29%. Ciro Gomes had 8%, with Simone Tebet at 2%. Pablo Marçal, André Janones and Vera Lúcia scored 1%, and the other candidates did not score. 6% voted blank or null, while 3% were undecided. Janones ended up giving up his candidacy and supporting Lula’s candidacy.

In Datafolha’s spontaneous poll of July 28, Lula led with 38%, followed by Bolsonaro with 26%, Ciro Gomes with 3%, and Simone Tebet with 1%.