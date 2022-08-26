Black August is a month to honor those who have died or been imprisoned in the fight for Black liberation in the United States, and a reminder that despite grave setbacks, the struggle lives on.

Former political prisoner Jalil Muntaqim, who spent 49 years behind bars before his release in 2020, speaks to Peoples Dispatch about the origins of Black August and its importance, especially in this specific political context marked by the 2020 uprisings against police brutality.