Iran nuclear deal in limbo: Who wins and loses?

Rania Khalek of BreakThrough News explains why the Iran nuclear deal is not progressing. She talks about how the US and Israel are working together to scuttle the deal at the last moment

September 12, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Rania Khalek of BreakThrough News talks about the reasons the Iran nuclear deal remains stuck. A series of new demands by the US, along with backroom maneuvering by Israel, are key factors that are roadblocks after all these months of negotiations. Rania Khalek explains who stands to benefit from the deal being in a limbo and who loses out.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print