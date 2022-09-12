Rania Khalek of BreakThrough News explains why the Iran nuclear deal is not progressing. She talks about how the US and Israel are working together to scuttle the deal at the last moment

Rania Khalek of BreakThrough News talks about the reasons the Iran nuclear deal remains stuck. A series of new demands by the US, along with backroom maneuvering by Israel, are key factors that are roadblocks after all these months of negotiations. Rania Khalek explains who stands to benefit from the deal being in a limbo and who loses out.