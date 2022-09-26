Ahead of Brazil’s elections, many voices, one chant

Peoples Dispatch comes to you from the streets of Sao Paulo with just a few days to go before the national elections in Brazil.

September 26, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Peoples Dispatch comes to you from the streets of Sao Paulo with just a few days to go before the national elections in Brazil. We report from Avenida Paulista in the center of the city where on September 25, hundreds of carnival blocs came together to campaign for different candidates fighting at different posts, all with a common agenda of returning democracy and social progress to the country.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
