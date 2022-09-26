Peoples Dispatch comes to you from the streets of Sao Paulo with just a few days to go before the national elections in Brazil.

Peoples Dispatch comes to you from the streets of Sao Paulo with just a few days to go before the national elections in Brazil. We report from Avenida Paulista in the center of the city where on September 25, hundreds of carnival blocs came together to campaign for different candidates fighting at different posts, all with a common agenda of returning democracy and social progress to the country.