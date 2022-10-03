Leftist candidate Lula da Silva obtained 48.43% of the votes, while conservative Bolsonaro followed him with 43.20% of the votes

Brazil’s presidential race is headed to a second round after none of the candidates secured a simple majority (more than 50% of the votes) needed to win the country’s presidency outright. Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the left-wing Workers’ Party (PT) and current President Jair Bolsonaro of the far-right Liberal Party (PL) came first and second respectively in the first round of the presidential election held on Sunday, October 2.

With 99.99% of the votes counted, Lula obtained 48.43% of the votes, while Bolsonaro, who out-performed pollsters’ predictions, followed him with 43.20% of the votes. They will now face off in the second round on October 30.

Trailing the top two candidates were Simone Tebet of the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB) with 4.16% of the votes, and Ciro Gomes of the Democratic Labour Party (PDT) with 3.04% of the votes. The remaining seven contestants secured less than 1% of the votes.

Following the confirmation of the second round, Lula thanked the citizens in a press conference for their support and vowed to continue working to win the elections and recover Brazil.

“I see this as a second chance that the Brazilian people are giving me. Tomorrow, I start the campaign. The struggle continues until our final victory,” said Lula, who was president from January 2003 until January 2011.

He recalled his first victory in the 2002 presidential elections, saying that those elections were also held in the last days of October. He also stressed that he had never won an election in the first round, and said that he is convinced of his victory in the upcoming run-off.

He said that it was important to celebrate this partial victory since four years ago he was considered a political outsider. Lula was barred from running for office during the 2018 election due to corruption charges – that were later annulled – in the Lava Jato case.



“I had said that we were going to return and with more force,” Lula said amid applause.

Lula added that these 30 days were another opportunity for him to closely engage in dialogue with Brazilian society, and assured that he would win over Brazilians.

“I am sure that we will win Brazil,” he concluded.

For his part, Bolsonaro stated that he would talk to the people and show them his “best side.”