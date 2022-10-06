South Africa’s escalating power crisis explained

Vashna Jagarnath of the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party talks about the escalating power crisis in South Africa and the impact it is having on the poor. She also analyzes the failure of the government to come up with solutions to the problem

October 06, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Vashna Jagarnath, Deputy General Secretary of the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party of South Africa, explains the crisis in the power sector that has left people struggling. She talks about how policies implemented from the 90s led to the situation the country is in today and how the poor are especially affected by it. She also addresses the failure of the government to find effective solutions to the problem.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
