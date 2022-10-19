The Walk for Life was organized in Heliópolis, to support the candidacy of Fernando Haddad for governor of São Paulo and of Lula da Silva for president of Brazil.

On Saturday October 15, Peoples Dispatch spoke to the elected federal deputies of the Workers’ Party (PT) Jilmar Tatto and Juliana Cardoso, as well as Heliópolis community activists Altamiro Ferreira and Cleide Alves. They were participating in the Walk for Life in Heliópolis, to support the candidacy of Fernando Haddad for governor of São Paulo and of Lula da Silva for president of Brazil. Heliópolis is one of the largest favelas in Brazil and Latin America. The walk was organized on Teachers’ Day a holiday which honors the work of educators in the country.