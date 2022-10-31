Health researchers Natalie Rhodes and Remco van de Pas discuss about the nature and limitations of the World Bank Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response fund.

Natalie Rhodes, PhD candidate at University of Leeds, and People’s Health Movement, along with Remco van de Pas, researcher at the Centre for Planetary Health Policy, and People’s Health Movement discuss in detail about the implications of the newly established World Bank fund for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response and the Bank’s other policies pertaining to public health.