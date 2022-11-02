Bolsonaro supporters refuse to accept election results

November 02, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Supporters of incumbent Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets across the country denouncing the victory of Lula da Silva in the presidential elections held on Oct 30. They blocked major roads, burnt tires and caused damage to public property. Bolsonaro finally broke his silence following his defeat in the elections earlier today and announced that he would continue abiding by the Constitution. However, his supporters have declared that they will remain on the streets.

               

