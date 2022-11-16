Independent journalist Siddharthya Ro and NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha discuss the first day of the G20 summit in Bali and the failure of the forum to address the key disputes of the time, including Ukraine

Independent journalist Siddharthya Roy, who is reporting from Bali, talks to NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha about the first day of the G20 summit. They analyze the aftermath of the Xi-Biden meeting and how Ukraine has loomed large (even while being scarcely mentioned) over the summit. They also analyze how the forum has failed to emerge a key forum to resolve global disputes.