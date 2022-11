Taimur Rahman, General Secretary of the Mazdoor Kisan Party, analyzes the political situation in Pakistan after the assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Taimur Rahman, General Secretary of the Mazdoor Kisan Party, analyzes the situation in Pakistan in the aftermath of the assassination attempt on former PM Imran Khan.

He explains the demands Imran Khan raised and how the country’s establishment and government have responded to them and the economic crisis. He also talks about some of the alternative policies that can help bring Pakistan out of the abyss.