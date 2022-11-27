NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the recently-concluded COP27 summit in Egypt and its outcomes. He analyzes how equity is increasingly taking a back set in these negotiations

In this episode of Mapping Faultlines, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha analyzes the recent COP27 summit that took place in Egypt. He talks about some of the positive outcomes such as the historic agreement on a Loss and Damage Fund but also says that the target of reducing global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels looks increasingly unachievable.

He describes the central role of equity in addressing climate change and points out that it is increasingly being lost sight of due to the greed of richer countries.