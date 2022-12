NHS nurses across UK voted to take this strike action in their fight for fair pay and safer working conditions. On December 15 and 20, 100,000 nurses are set to walk off their jobs across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

These nurses are organised under the Royal College of Nursing (RCN). The union declared their intention to launch the strike stating that the UK government has rejected their offer of formal negotiations.

