Why do rebel militias continue to kill in the Congo?

In a recent incident, the M23 rebel group has been accused of killing at least 300 civilians by the Congolese government. Kambale Musavuli from Centre for Research on the Congo traces the history of this rebel group.

December 23, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In a recent incident, the M23 rebel group has been accused of killing at least 300 civilians by the Congolese government. Kambale Musavuli from Centre for Research on the Congo traces the history of this rebel group, and explains how the mineral wealth of DR Congo has created a culture of impunity allowing such crimes to go unpunished especially when Western countries and their allies are responsible.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print