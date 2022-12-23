In a recent incident, the M23 rebel group has been accused of killing at least 300 civilians by the Congolese government. Kambale Musavuli from Centre for Research on the Congo traces the history of this rebel group.

In a recent incident, the M23 rebel group has been accused of killing at least 300 civilians by the Congolese government. Kambale Musavuli from Centre for Research on the Congo traces the history of this rebel group, and explains how the mineral wealth of DR Congo has created a culture of impunity allowing such crimes to go unpunished especially when Western countries and their allies are responsible.