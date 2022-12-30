What did 2022 tell us about climate change? Are our responses good enough? What does the future hold? D. Raghunandan of the Delhi Science Forum addresses some of these questions

2022 saw a host of disasters linked to human-induced climate change and a number of reports warning of even worse to come. However, humanity’s response is nowhere close to addressing the magnitude of the challenge. D. Raghunandan of the Delhi Science Forum talks about what the science says, the present and future effects of climate change, and how we are just not doing enough.