NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha discusses the major hotspots of 2022, including the Ukraine war and US-China tensions, and their implications for the coming year

NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about some of the hotspots and conflict zones of 2022. He analyses the impact of the Ukraine war, the rising US-China tensions, and geo-political transformations in West Asia. He also talks about the landmark developments in Africa and signs of hope from Latin America.