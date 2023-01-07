Daily Round-up | UNSC urges maintaining of status quo in Al-Aqsa & other stories

January 07, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at UNSC urging the maintaining of status quo in Al-Aqsa; a report on the world being set to lose more than 68 percent of its glaciers by 2100; a Turkish court suspending public funding for the leftist HDP party; and Brazil rejoining CELAC


