In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at UNSC urging the maintaining of status quo in Al-Aqsa; a report on the world being set to lose more than 68 percent of its glaciers by 2100; a Turkish court suspending public funding for the leftist HDP party; and Brazil rejoining CELAC