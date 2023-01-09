Zoe Alexandra of Peoples Dispatch explains the failed coup attempt by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, the motivations of the right-wing mob, and the response by people’s movements in the country

Zoe Alexandra of Peoples Dispatch explains the violence by the right-wing supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil’s capital, Brasilia. She talks about the storming of federal buildings by the mob and the inaction of the governor of the province. She also explains the demands and motivations of these right-wing sections, as well as the responses by progressive movements and the left.