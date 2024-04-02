The Levante Popular da Juventude (Popular Youth Uprising) movement carried out, on the morning of Monday April 1, a series of escraches (public actions of denunciation) in front of the homes and committees of politicians and far-right leaders. April 1 marks the 60th anniversary of the military coup in the country.

The targets they chose are currently being investigated for coordinating, encouraging, participating in or financing the January 8 coup acts in Brasília, which culminated in the invasion and depredation of the buildings of the Three Powers.

Among the targets were federal deputies Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), Pedro Lupion (PP-PR), André Fernandes (PL-CE), Clarissa Tércio (PP-PE), Nicoletti (União-PR) and Silvia Waiãpi (PL -AP); the former Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres; and Antônio Galvan, president of Aprosoja and one of the financiers of January 8th.

With posters “Here lives a coup leader: for truth, memory and justice”, with the faces of those accused and reproductions of the Federal Constitution with red paint stains resembling blood, the movement highlighted the relationship between the 1964 coup and the attempt on January 8.

“Today we were in front of Anderson Torres’ house, alerting the neighbors that they live next to a coup leader, a person who attacked Brazilian democracy,” said Carlos Alberto, from Levante‘s national coordination.

“It’s important for us to remember this, because Brazil, even today, on [April] 1, marks 60 years since the 1964 coup. It’s important that we maintain the memory of what this…period in Brazilian history was like, which was 21 years of torture, murder, political persecution and censorship,” said the national leader.

“It is also important that we demand that today’s coup plotters are tried and convicted, because there was amnesty for the coup plotters in ‘79. In August 1979 the amnesty was approved, and it is this amnesty that causes the extreme right today to have this fury for an attempted coup, of breaking with the democratic rule of law. So we are on the streets today to denounce and remember this dark period in Brazilian history and to denounce and demand that today’s coup plotters be tried and convicted,” said Carlos Alberto to Brasil de Fato.

“We are once again at the door of those who attack democracy, attack our right to have a voice, attack fundamental human rights. Youth know how expensive our right to voice and to make decisions is. We did not and will not watch in silence as they attempt to sell our country,” stated Daiane Araújo, from the national coordination of the Levante Popular da Juventude.

“It is the priority of the day, for those who defend democracy, to combat the ideas of the extreme right that tries to end it, Levante Popular da Juventude will continue to be this tool for organizing youth indignation against injustices and inequalities,” she said.

“Brazilian democracy has suffered constant attacks throughout our country’s history. The elites, who hold political and economic power, constantly try to prevent the Brazilian people from deciding their own paths. Often, with the influence of powerful people from other countries. It was like that with the Military Coup of 1964 and it was like that in January 2023: when they feel that their projects are threatened, they attempt a coup, at the expense of the future of the country’s workers,” says Júlia Aguiar, from the national coordination of the movement.