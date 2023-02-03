Should WHO’s Executive Board be discussing a more ambitious agenda?

The World Health Organization’s Executive Board`s agenda fails to incorporate global health governance discussions. Nicoletta Dentico and Lauren Paremoer clarify what’s missing at the EB table.

February 03, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

The World Health Organization’s Executive Board is meeting again in Geneva from January 30 to February 7. The agenda includes progress towards topics like Universal Health Coverage and health emergencies, but activists warn that the time has come for WHO to become more ambitious in driving global health governance discussions. Nicoletta Dentico, Society for International Development and G2H2, and Lauren Paremoer, People’s Health Movement, clarify what’s missing at the EB table


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
