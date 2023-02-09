Daily Round-up | Hundreds of thousands protest pension reforms in France & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of another massive protest in France against pension reforms, illegal miners fleeing Indigenous lands in Brazil, the UN seeking to revive peace talks in Libya, and the Republicans moving against student debt waiver in the US

February 09, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at hundreds of thousands protesting pension reforms in France; Illegal miners fleeing Indigenous lands fearing govt action in Brazil; UN reviving Libya peace talks for holding delayed national elections; and Republicans moving to reverse student loan forgiveness in the US.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
