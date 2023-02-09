In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at hundreds of thousands protesting pension reforms in France; Illegal miners fleeing Indigenous lands fearing govt action in Brazil; UN reviving Libya peace talks for holding delayed national elections; and Republicans moving to reverse student loan forgiveness in the US.
Daily Round-up | Hundreds of thousands protest pension reforms in France & other stories
