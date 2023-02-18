In this episode of Mapping Faultlines, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha explains the details of the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines as revealed by journalist Seymour Hersh. He also talks about how benefited from this sabotahe

In this episode, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the revelations by renowned journalist Seymour Hersh on the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022. Hersh reported that the US and Norway conducted the operations that led to the explosions on the pipelines. Prabir explains the significance of the pipelines, the details of the operation according to Hersh, and who benefited from the pipelines becoming inoperational.