Mapping Faultlines: The planning, execution, and aftermath of Nord Stream sabotage

In this episode of Mapping Faultlines, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha explains the details of the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines as revealed by journalist Seymour Hersh. He also talks about how benefited from this sabotahe

February 18, 2023 by Newsclick

In this episode, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the revelations by renowned journalist Seymour Hersh on the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022. Hersh reported that the US and Norway conducted the operations that led to the explosions on the pipelines. Prabir explains the significance of the pipelines, the details of the operation according to Hersh, and who benefited from the pipelines becoming inoperational.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
