The revolutionary life of former Black Panther and political prisoner Eddie Conway

On February 13, former Black Panther and political prisoner Marshall Eddie Conway passed away. Conway dedicated his life to the cause of Black freedom struggle and the fight against racism and inequality.

February 20, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

On February 13, former Black Panther and political prisoner Marshall Eddie Conway passed away. Conway dedicated his life to the cause of Black freedom struggle and the fight against racism and inequality. He spent 44 years behind bars as a political prisoner. Conway was an integral part of the Baltimore chapter of the Black Panther Party. Even as his health declined, Eddie never left the struggle. He lived his life for the people.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print