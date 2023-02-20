On February 13, former Black Panther and political prisoner Marshall Eddie Conway passed away. Conway dedicated his life to the cause of Black freedom struggle and the fight against racism and inequality.

On February 13, former Black Panther and political prisoner Marshall Eddie Conway passed away. Conway dedicated his life to the cause of Black freedom struggle and the fight against racism and inequality. He spent 44 years behind bars as a political prisoner. Conway was an integral part of the Baltimore chapter of the Black Panther Party. Even as his health declined, Eddie never left the struggle. He lived his life for the people.