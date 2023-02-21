Syria and Turkey, already struggling with the aftermath of the February 6 earthquake, were hit by another deadly earthquake

On Monday, February 20, areas along the Syria-Turkey border were hit by another earthquake, of magnitude 6.4. So far, eight people have been reported dead and another 294 wounded.

Monday’s tremors come two weeks after a devastating series of earthquakes that hit the region, killing roughly 47,000 people, on February 6.

Monday’s earthquake hit Defne city in Turkey’s Hatay province late evening and was strongly felt in the provincial capital Antakya. It was shortly followed by another 5.8 magnitude earthquake, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Tremors from the quake were felt in Egypt, Jordan, Cyprus, Israel, and Lebanon as well.

According to Anadolu Agency, Turkey’s state-run news agency, Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has said that search and rescue efforts are underway at three sites.

UN Secretary General António Guterres said on Monday that the UN was ready to provide “additional support” after the more recent earthquakes. “My thoughts continue to be with the people of Türkiye and Syria as they face the impact of new earthquakes striking the region this evening,” Guterres wrote on Twitter.

“UN teams on the ground are assessing the situation, and we stand ready to provide additional support as needed,” he added.

Meanwhile, activists across the world continue to demand that sanctions against Syria be lifted. These sanctions are obstructing vital aid from being delivered as Syria struggles to recover from the two devastating earthquakes.