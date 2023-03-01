To mark one year of the war in Ukraine, people across Europe took to the streets demanding an end to the conflict and NATO’s destructive and expansionist policies. Prabir Purkayastha and Eugene Puryear look back at the year and the strengthening anti-war movement.

To mark one year of the war in Ukraine, people across Europe took to the streets demanding an end to the conflict and NATO’s destructive and expansionist policies. While attempts at negotiations have been made, with the latest being China’s peace proposal, the West has regularly dismissed them. Newsclick’s Prabir Purkayastha looks back at this year and analyzes why the war continues. Meanwhile, Eugene Puryear of Breakthrough News talks about the anti-war movement in the United States and the upcoming peace rally set for March 18, on the 20th anniversary of the illegal US invasion of Iraq.