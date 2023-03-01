One year of Ukraine war: The world demands peace

To mark one year of the war in Ukraine, people across Europe took to the streets demanding an end to the conflict and NATO’s destructive and expansionist policies. Prabir Purkayastha and Eugene Puryear look back at the year and the strengthening anti-war movement.

March 01, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

To mark one year of the war in Ukraine, people across Europe took to the streets demanding an end to the conflict and NATO’s destructive and expansionist policies. While attempts at negotiations have been made, with the latest being China’s peace proposal, the West has regularly dismissed them. Newsclick’s Prabir Purkayastha looks back at this year and analyzes why the war continues. Meanwhile, Eugene Puryear of Breakthrough News talks about the anti-war movement in the United States and the upcoming peace rally set for March 18, on the 20th anniversary of the illegal US invasion of Iraq.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
