Rania Khalek of BreakThrough News talks about the intensification of violence by illegal settlers in the area around Nablus in Palestine. She also talks about the agenda of the Israeli government in supporting these brutal invasaions

The end of February witnessed aggressive violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in different towns and villages around Nablus. The settlers went on a rampage, setting homes and other properties on fire in the town of Huwara. Shocking testimonies of survivors have come in stating that in many cases, women and children were inside when the settlers were trying to burn down their homes. Palestinians claimed that the settlers had unleashed their violence under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces. We are joined by Rania Khalek of Breakthrough News who talks about this escalation of violence and the agenda of the Israeli government behind this.