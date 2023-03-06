What will it take to stop the rebel violence in DR Congo?

Despite multiple agreements and negotiations calling for the rebel group M23 to stop their hostilities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, it has continued to be on the offensive

March 06, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Despite multiple agreements and negotiations calling for the rebel group M23 to stop their hostilities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the group has continued to be on the offensive. Massive amounts of casualties and large scale displacements have been caused as a result of the group’s actions. The group is active primarily in the eastern region of the DRC, bordering Rwanda. Kambale Musavuli from the Centre for Research on the Congo talks about the history of the rebel group, the forces backing them, and why has this violence continued through the decades despite multiple peace treaties.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
