On March 10, members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SRWP), marched to the US embassy in Pretoria to demand freedom for Mumia Abu-Jamal. Mumia is a political prisoner who has been incarcerated for over 40 years in the United States. He was a member of the revolutionary Black Panther party.