Five years since the assassination of Marielle Franco

March 19, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

On March 14th, 2018, Marielle Franco was assassinated. All over Brazil on Tuesday, people gathered to pay tribute to the slain activist and leader on her 5th death anniversary. The question of who ordered her murder remains unsolved. But with the fresh investigation that has been ordered by the new government of President Lula da Silva, friends and family are hoping to get answers.


