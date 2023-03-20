Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News explains the latest US banking crisis, the role of the US Federal Reserve, and how only the rich seem to be worthy of bailouts and rescue packages

Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News explains the latest banking crisis in the US that has escalated after the run on Silicon Valley Bank. He explains the genesis of the crisis and how the US government was quick to respond as opposed to when ordinary people face debt and economic woes. Eugene also talks about the role of interest rates hikes in causing the crisis.