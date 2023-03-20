A government for and of the banks in the US

Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News explains the latest US banking crisis, the role of the US Federal Reserve, and how only the rich seem to be worthy of bailouts and rescue packages

March 20, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News explains the latest banking crisis in the US that has escalated after the run on Silicon Valley Bank. He explains the genesis of the crisis and how the US government was quick to respond as opposed to when ordinary people face debt and economic woes. Eugene also talks about the role of interest rates hikes in causing the crisis.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print