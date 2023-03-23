In the first part of a series on the current economic and banking crisis, senior journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty takes a look at the catastrophic 2008 recession and the factors that led to it

A global banking crisis could wipe out the savings of a large part of the world’s population. This is exactly what happened during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008. In this first part, we revisit what happened 15 years ago, and how the globalized financial system collapsed back then.