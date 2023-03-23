Mega financial crisis coming? The background | With Aunindyo Chakravarty

In the first part of a series on the current economic and banking crisis, senior journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty takes a look at the catastrophic 2008 recession and the factors that led to it

March 23, 2023 by Newsclick

A global banking crisis could wipe out the savings of a large part of the world’s population. This is exactly what happened during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008. In this first part, we revisit what happened 15 years ago, and how the globalized financial system collapsed back then.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
