How startup financing could break your bank | With Aunindyo Chakravarty

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank, and the banking crisis that has spread across the developed world, has raised questions about the entire process of funding tech startups. Senior journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty explains

March 25, 2023 by Newsclick

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank, and the banking crisis that has spread across the developed world, has raised questions about the entire process of funding tech startups. What is believed to be the most lucrative investment in a fast-growing sector, is actually a sophisticated Ponzi scheme, which could end up infecting the entire financial sector.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print