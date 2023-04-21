Blinkit app-delivery workers in India strike against increasing exploitation

April 21, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Blinkit, a quick grocery delivery app in India, has slashed the pay of its delivery partners to as little as around USD 0.18 (Rs. 15) per delivery. Delivery partners in different parts of capital city New Delhi and across other Indian cities have gone on strike protesting this fall in their wages. These drivers regularly work for over 12 hours a day all seven days a week in order to earn a basic wage for themselves and their families. Blinkit is owned by Zomato, one of India’s largest food delivery platforms. Meetings between Zomato and the striking workers, facilitated by the labor department, have failed to break the deadlock as of now.


